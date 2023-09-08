Chelsea made a late play for Club Brugge’s highly rated young forward Antonio Nusa in the waning hours of the summer transer window, to add him to our growing portfolio of multi-club assets pool of stellar talent to one day rule the world, but in a shocking turn of events, the 18-year-old was not swayed by the dollar signs. His head did not turn.

That would make for boring television on Love Island, but for the youngster’s development, it’s probably the right call.

Nusa’s said to have all the right qualities, physical and mental, to become a top player, and the latter aspect certainly can be seen in his explanation of what happened in those final hours of the transfer window, when Chelsea came in with a €30m+ bid.

“I already knew that it wasn’t going to happen now. But then the money came on the table. Then it is seen in a slightly different way. We had to have another conversation when the money arrived, but we were on the same page, so there was no problem there. I knew what to do anyway, so it was fine. “I want to be a footballer, but not just a footballer. I and those around me want to create the best career possible. I have to make the right choices. I went to Bruges. It happened very quickly, I left suddenly. Now I’m in a situation where I want the next step, when it happens, to be something I’ve really thought through. I want to find what is right for me. It is important to me. I think about what is best for me. “It is a lot of money. Much money. But I try not to think about it too much. I can’t focus on it, like. I don’t think it’s good for me. I try not to think about the money at all. There’s a lot of money in football, so that’s not what’s on my mind. It is where I can develop best and become as good as possible. “Erling [Håland] is an example of how it can go if you choose the right clubs. I can’t say that I will do the exact same thing, but I will focus on the next thing being the right thing for me. I don’t know exactly where it will be, but there is something to learn from and see that it works. I will of course take that into consideration when I make the assessment.” -Antonio Nusa; source: TV2 via Google Translate

Nusa, who scored a goal and added an assist in his debut for the Norway national football team in last night’s 6-0 friendly win over Jordan, seems quite confident that Chelsea won’t be the last big team to come knocking on his door.

And he’s probably right.

I guess we’ll see how he answers next time.