The transfer window slammed shut on Friday, but there is no rest for the transfer weary — nor the transfer wicked I suppose — with Chelsea apparently continuing to pursue at least one target actively. Silly Season never sleeps, as we like to say!

According to reports in Brazil, Chelsea are still in talks with Corinthians over the (future) transfer of 17-year-old Gabriel Moscardo. In fairness, this was mentioned as a likely occurrence when we first heard of our interest, as the player isn’t allowed to move internationally at that age, so any transfer agreed now would have to be for the future anyway (January or next summer, since he turns 18 at the end of the month).

In further fairness, the report claims that Chelsea aren’t the only multi-club pursuing the young midfielder, with City Group also sniffing around. Chelsea are said to be offering more favorable terms at €21-25m total, including a loan back until the end of next year (2024), even, by which time Moscardo would be 19.

Undoubtedly, this summer has been just the beginning of such activities for the BlueCo MultiBall Multiverse, so we better get used to it. (Along similar lines, we did apparently get rejected by Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa.)