Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen has featured in most of our games so far this season, making four appearances off the bench in the league and starting both of our games in the League Cup, but as far as his contract situation’s concerned, there’s been no change over the past month.

That’s the non-update from the Telegraph, whose report adds dramatically that “should there be no significant progress on his future before January, then Chelsea are likely to be forced into listening to more offers for Maatsen in the next transfer window”.

As we know, with the player’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, Chelsea were already listening in the previous transfer window, but Maatsen didn’t want to go back to Burnley. And he himself wasn’t listening to the two offers we supposedly extended to him prior to that.

So it looks like he’s playing the waiting game, seeing just what sort of role he will have this season before deciding what step to take next in his career. His versatility should ensure plenty of appearances (even if just short ones off the bench), while the injury-proneness of the squad could grant him even greater involvement (such as now, with Ben Chilwell set to miss several weeks, if not months).