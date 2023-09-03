Amid all the drama off, then on the pitch, here are a few transfer news that we have missed over the past 24 hours, all involving Chelsea youngsters (current and technically former) finding themselves new teams either temporary or permanently.

Malik Mothersille, who turned down Chelsea’s contract offer at the start of the summer, has joined Peterborough United on a two-year contract (going to be teammates again with Chelsea loanee Zak Sturge). The two teams had agreed some form of compensation, presumably a token transfer fee, to avoid having that fee go and be set by a tribunal.

The 19-year-old forward, who joined Chelsea from Leyton Orient’s academy two years ago, feels just about done with youth football, and is ready to mix it up with the big boys.

“I have enjoyed my time with Chelsea, but I felt it was the right time for me to play men’s football and I am looking forward to the opportunity I have here.” -Malik Mothersille; source: The Posh

Welcome to our new arrival... #pufc — Peterborough United (@theposh) September 2, 2023

Similarly, Chelsea U18 forward Louis Flower (pictured at the top) has decided to look elsewhere for his opportunities, as he completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion on Deadline Day for an undisclosed token fee.

Flower, who came into the Chelsea Academy from Cambridge United’s setup at age 13 and still had a year left on his initial pro contract, will go into Brighton’s U21 side, for now at least.

And speaking of joining under-21 teams, Jayden Wareham has caught on with Reading’s development squad, signing just a one-year contract, after impressing on trial earlier this summer. The 20-year-old striker was offered a spot in the Chelsea Academy after similarly impressing in a two-week trial back in 2021. He had been at Woking and QPR prior to that.

Wareham had a brief spell at Leyton Orient on loan last season, scoring twice in seven appearances before getting recalled in January and then released in June.

Four new recruits have today been officially added to our Under-21 squad...



Jayden Wareham, John Ryan, Charlie Wellens and Billie Clark have all penned deals to join @Noelhunt20's #RFCU21 squad - welcome to the club! — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 1, 2023

Last but not least, we have goalkeeper Ted Curd securing a move for himself, though unlike the previous three, his is just a loan.

The 17-year-old has joined former meme club Hashtag United for the season. Hashtag, the brainchild of Chelsea fan Spencer Carmichael-Brown (i.e. Spencer FC), turned semi-pro and joined the football league system and pyramid in 2018. Chelsea legend César Azpilicueta is also a co-owner. They won promotion to the Isthmian Premier League (7th tier) last season.

Good luck, Ted! See you on the YouTubes!