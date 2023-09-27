Victor Osimhen trolled by his own team, Chelsea speculation ensues

Just to prove that Chelsea are far from the only football circus in town — where “in town” means the football world at large — Napoli have managed to create a ridiculous bit of drama with their own star striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen missed a penalty against Bologna over the weekend, eventually costing his side two points in the goalless draw. Normally, such stories would end there, especially for a striker who has scored 62 times in 107 games for the Partenopei, including 31 in 39 last season and 3 in 6 so far this season, but somebody in the club’s social media department thought it would be wise to release a TikTok video mocking the man himself.

To repeat, this was the club’s own social media department trolling their own player. The video was obviously deleted fairly quickly, but the damage was already done.

This was the original video posted by Napoli about Victor Osimhen… and then deleted.



⚠️ …player’s agent Calenda announced that Osimhen is considering to take legal action against Napoli. pic.twitter.com/0PLunco9aD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

Since then, Osimhen’s agent has threatened legal action, his entourage has threatened a free transfer (then apologized for it), and the rumor mill got busy speculating over what might happen in January.

Chelsea have been front and center of said speculation, which isn’t too surprising given our long-standing interest, our seemingly bottomless warchest of transfer funds, and our desperate need for anyone who can actually finish a chance every once in a while. Osimhen will be turning 25 in late December, which should allow him to just squeak in under the arbitrary age limit we’ve apparently set for our incoming transfer activities.

The former Lille man had a rumored value in the nine digits earlier, though all this nonsense might knock that down a bit — as might the fact that he will have just 18 months left on his contract in January. Then again, dealing with Napoli and their chairman Aurelio Di Laurentiis is never a pleasant or straightforward experience.

Of course, as the speculation also points out, this is “nothing that a few goals can’t fix” — probably. Osimhen’s with the team as they prepare for tonight’s Serie A clash against Udinese at home. The fan reaction (support, hopefully) could be interesting...