Official: Swansea City sign Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea

Despite several impressive turns for the first-team this preseason (and early season), young Bashir Humphreys will continue the rest of his season at Championship side Swansea City, as confirmed by both teams in these here final hours of the 2023 summer transfer window.

This will be second loan for the 20-year-old center back (and occasional right back), who spent the second half of last season at Bundesliga side SC Paderborn, making 13 appearances. He will hopefully find a similar, if not better level of involvement at Swansea.

Humphreys had just one year left on his Chelsea contract, so he signed a new four-year extension (plus one-year club option) as well before leaving. Very good!

Congratulations and good luck at Swansea, Bashir! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023

His departure might have depended on what would happen with Trevoh Chalobah’s situation, but it looks like Trev is staying (Bayern, Spurs, bye!) so Bash gets to go. That’s probably the more ideal solution for us.

Swansea finished just three points out of the promotion playoff places last season, despite having one of the worst defences in the league. They’re off to a winless start this year (2 draws, 2 defeats), so perhaps Humphreys can help shore up things for them.

Good luck, Bash!