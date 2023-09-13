Chelsea made a seemingly random and perhaps a bit panicky decision to spend big to sign Axel Disasi from AS Monaco in the summer, acting quickly in the wake of Wesley Fofana’s season-ending knee injury, and with Benoît Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah both dealing with injuries at the time as well.

“With Fofana’s injury, I think it is obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area. It is clear,” said Mauricio Pochettino at the end of July.

And that decision has proven necessary, with Disasi playing every single minute of every single game so far, and Levi Colwill and Thiago Silva not far behind in that regard either. Bashir Humphreys is the only other center back to get a start so far this season, and that was in the League Cup before we sent him on loan to Swansea City.

But whether the Disasi decision will prove the right decision remains to be seen. At the time, we surmised that his arrival would mean the end of Chalobah’s time at Chelsea, and while the Academy grad ended up staying this summer despite the club’s best attempts to cash in, his future remains far from certain (see also: Marc Cucurella).

Of course, Chalobah would have to first return from the injury that he’s been dealing with since the summer (see also: Badiashile, though his future is not in any doubt). But once he does, he “could be frozen out” anyway, or so claims Nizaar Kinsella at the Evening Standard.

That makes for a good headline of course, though Matt Law of the Telegraph reassures that situation has not changed at all in the last couple weeks. Chelsea were happy to deal (even at £30m as it turns out), but Chalobah wasn’t playing along. That might change in January of course, especially if Bayern Munich get their act together and maybe come back with a non-loan offer?

But a lot can change between now and then, too. (We only have to recall Antonio Rüdiger being in this same exact situation in 2020.)