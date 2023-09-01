Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen all end up staying at Chelsea

After all the noise, all the consternation, all the hot takes and prognostications, as the dust settles post-transfer window and we take a look around, we see that Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ian Maatsen are still very much Chelsea players!

After all the emotional gut-punches of Academy players like Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving for good this summer, it’s nice to keep a bit of Cobham flavor in the squad yet, in addition to the trio of Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Armando Broja (though Maatsen only joined us at age 16, technically).

Ideally, this development will also result in new contracts for Gallagher, who has two years left, and Maatsen, who has just one — both to protect their futures and our bottom line. Chelsea did accept an offer for Maatsen from Burnley, but he turned them down, while no one would meet our valuations for Gallagher and Chalobah. Business is business!

As things stand, we’re looking at a squad of around 27-28, including third goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and young forward Deivid Washington, which is probably a bit too big, but that’s okay right now given all our injuries. Once people start coming back, we’re going to have make some decisions, and January could be another active window.

Until then, let’s play ball!