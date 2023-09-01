One can only hope we are running out of ways to mix and match rumors and teams for Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, but I suppose the Chelsea rumor mill has got to talk about something in the remaining time before the deadline, so here we go again.

Having failed to shift Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to either Fulham or Atlético Madrid, Spurs have stopped their pursuit of Conor Gallagher since they no longer need another midfielder.

Conor Gallagher's potential move to Tottenham is now off: https://t.co/Zl9bBixXML #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) September 1, 2023

And instead, they’ve switched to Trevoh Chalobah, who’s not really a midfielder (though can play in defensive midfield if necessary), but may be looking to leave still even after the Bayern Munich move didn’t materialize. So just like Nottingham Forest, Spurs are in with an opportunistic approach. But considering we rejected Bayern’s loan overtures quite strongly, Spurs surely have no chance with theirs. (See also: Forest’s cheeky half-price offer.)

As much fun as parts of this transfer window were, now it’s just annoying. Two hours to go.