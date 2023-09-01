 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tottenham end Conor Gallagher pursuit, make Trevoh Chalobah loan approach — reports

Oh just stop it already

By David Pasztor
/ new
Manchester City v Chelsea: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

One can only hope we are running out of ways to mix and match rumors and teams for Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah, but I suppose the Chelsea rumor mill has got to talk about something in the remaining time before the deadline, so here we go again.

Having failed to shift Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to either Fulham or Atlético Madrid, Spurs have stopped their pursuit of Conor Gallagher since they no longer need another midfielder.

And instead, they’ve switched to Trevoh Chalobah, who’s not really a midfielder (though can play in defensive midfield if necessary), but may be looking to leave still even after the Bayern Munich move didn’t materialize. So just like Nottingham Forest, Spurs are in with an opportunistic approach. But considering we rejected Bayern’s loan overtures quite strongly, Spurs surely have no chance with theirs. (See also: Forest’s cheeky half-price offer.)

As much fun as parts of this transfer window were, now it’s just annoying. Two hours to go.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History