Official: Sunderland sign Mason Burstow on loan from Chelsea

After filling in as our backup striker for the first few weeks of the season, including a start in Wednesday night’s League Cup second round match against AFC Wimbledon, young Mason Burstow has hit the loan trail once again, and has joined Sunderland for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old striker signed with Chelsea back in January of last year, finishing out that 2021-22 campaign with Charlton Athletic. He spent all of last season with the Development Squad, and has been involved with the first-team since preseason — including a goal in preseason against Borussia Dortmund.

He won’t be playing the likes of Dortmund in the Championship, but hopefully he will earn plenty of minutes!

“Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment and he is a player that we have monitored for some time. The moment that he became available, we did everything within our power to ensure we were his preferred destination and after fielding multiple offers from the UK and overseas, we are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland. Mason is a mobile number nine with experience in the EFL and he has had a really positive impact on Chelsea’s first-team squad this summer, so we are excited to see the impact he can make in our team.” -Kristjaan Speakman, sporting director; source: SAFC

Burstow’s departure surely means that Armando Broja is now ready to return from injury and take up the backup role behind Nico Jackson.

Good luck, Mason!