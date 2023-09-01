There is less than an hour left in the Bundesliga transfer window, which slams shut at 5pm, six hours before the Premier League’s window, and that means Bayern need to move quickly if there are to sign a defender before the deadline.

And that apparently means that they’ve finally given up on trying to convince Chelsea to let Trevoh Chalobah go on loan, and instead are barking up Southampton’s tree for Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Trevoh Chalobah to Bayern, almost collapsed. No agreement with Chelsea, currently off. #CFC



Bayern are working to close Armel Bella Kotchap deal with Southampton! — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

But Chalobah’s future is still not settled. He was reportedly willing to leave (unlike Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher maybe?), and Nottingham Forest have come in with a cheeky £25m bid. Chelsea were asking £50m from Bayern, so it would seem rather unlikely that we would accept half that, but predicting what might happen in the final hours of a transfer window is generally a futile exercise, especially with the current shoot-from-the-hip style of decision-making we continue to exhibit at this club.