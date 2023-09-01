There’s been speculation over the future of Conor Gallagher all summer, and it looks like his Chelsea future will indeed come down to the final few hours of the transfer window — despite his clear stated desire to stay, and despite Mauricio Pochettino giving him the start in all four games so far this season.

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are “currently negotiating” over a potential fee, with Chelsea ready to accept £45m. That ask hasn’t been met yet, though Spurs have come close with £40m, as per the Evening Standard. They are probably just waiting for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to agree terms with Atlético Madrid and get that long-brewing deal over the line, before upping their bid to the needed amount.

And at that point, Gallagher’s resolve will be tested. Will he choose to do a Maatsen ... or a Rüdiger from a few years ago? That latter certainly worked out famously (until it didn’t, and he left for free). Gallagher, like Toni back in 2020, has two years left on his contract.

UPDATE: That Højbjerg deal might not go ahead? That would probably end this Gallagher nonsense