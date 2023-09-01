Chelsea have accepted an offer from Burnley for Ian Maatsen’s (eventual) transfer. Normally, this would be followed by the player completing his move, but as things stand, Maatsen is “reluctant” to accept and the “expectation” is that he will stay. Takes two to tango, after all, or three in football.

The deal agreed between the teams is a loan with an obligation to turn it into a transfer, for a total value, including add-ons, of £31.5m, plus a sell-on clause of unknown magnitude. That would comfortably make Maatsen their biggest ever signing, doubling their current record.

Deal is loan with an obligation to buy in deal worth £31.5m INCLUDING add-ons. Chelsea may have secured a sell-on fee as well https://t.co/CUWqwMiGgM — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 1, 2023

But Maatsen is apparently still unimpressed — and he already spent last year there on loan! — and wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place instead (which would’ve been a better situation overall had Marc Cucurella gone on loan to Manchester United, but alas).

Still plenty of time to go before the 11pm deadline of course (7 hours). Plenty of time for a few more twists and turns and changes of hearts.

Further update - As it stands (and still time for changes) - the expectation is Ian Maatsen will choose to stay at Chelsea, despite the deal agreed with Burnley. #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) September 1, 2023