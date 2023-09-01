Official: Nottingham Forest sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the latest homegrown Academy player to leave Chelsea this summer, though his departure doesn’t hit quite as hard most of the others. The writing’s been on the wall for him for a while, and it’s been surely just a question of when and where, as opposed to why or how, for some time now.

The answer to when is today, Transfer Deadline Day, and the answer to where is to Nottingham Forest, who have convinced the 22-year-old to join them on a three-year contract. Transfer fees, as usual, were not disclosed, but none of the rumors leading up today went above £8m, which is a shockingly low number any way your look at it.

Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi ✍️#NFFC | #WelcomeCallum — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 1, 2023

Hudson-Odoi will be saying hi to fellow former Chelsea Academy player Ola Aina, while Andrey Santos is currently there on loan as well.

Forest finished 16th last season and will be looking to improve upon that. If Callum can unlock his potential, there chances of doing so will have increased multi-fold as well.

Good luck, Callum! Perhaps our paths will cross again in the future.