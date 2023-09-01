Perhaps if I were still an avid Championship/Football Manager player, I wouldn’t look at all these signings that Chelsea are making (or trying to make) and invariably respond to each one with a resounding ... “Who?”

Antonio Nusa, 18. Tall-ish forward. Etruscan first name, Nigerian last name, Norwegian passport, playing in Belgium. Ah, modern football!

Highly rated (of course), and currently the second youngest goalscorer in Champions League history (scored on his debut, which was last year). He’s started three of their four league games, and half their European games so far this season. (Club Brugge have already played ten (10!) matches this season, and we’re just starting September!)

Apparently that’s worth €30m (in future value) to us.

Het is #CFC dat Nusa probeert te verleiden (bod van 30 miljoen euro). Gaan Club en de speler overstag? Nusa heeft altijd gezegd nog minstens één seizoen te willen blijven. Zie @nieuwsbladsport. — Pieter-Jan Calcoen (@PJCalcoen) September 1, 2023

Local reports claim that Nusa has made it clear that he wants to stay In Bruges for this season, but money always talks at the end of the day (though we may be fresh out of foreign loan slots for a sign-and-loan-back arrangement).

Or it’s just a bit of Deadline Day silliness.