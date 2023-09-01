TRANSFERAPALOOZA 2023: Deadline Day Live Blog

Could this really happen?

Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad rumours are not going away! ➡️



The Saudis are expected to bid up to £200m for him, and offer the player £1.5m a week!



(Source: @SkySportsNews) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 1, 2023

Don’t think Liverpool can afford the PR fallout this late, especially after the Caicedo and Lavia sagas.

Trevoh Chalobah might only head out on loan

In somewhat frustrating news, Bayern Munich may get their wish of signing Trevoh Chalobah on a season-long loan. In addition to the temporary nature of this arrangement, it also takes up a valuable overseas loan spot. Wonder what happens to Deivid Washington then.

Chalobah and Bayern on loan deal with NO option, being discussed overnight as revealed ⤵️ #DeadlineDay https://t.co/uOPTrQqHd4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Understand Chelsea are looking at letting Trevoh Chalobah on loan as it’s unlikely they will be able to get a permanent move for him on #DeadlineDay



Bayern Munich is the likely destination, player welcomes the move.



Expect more updates shortly #CFC #FCBayern



Should they… pic.twitter.com/d20JIqpAqd — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) September 1, 2023

AC Milan looking for a striker

Milan’s move for Porto’s Mehdi Taremi fell through, and they are now looking for alternatives. As per Gianluca Di Marzio, hey are now targeting Patson Daka of Leicester City, and/or Antonio Sanabria of Torino (they were also linked with a wild loan move for Mason Burstow late last night!!!)

Some done deals

We are delighted to announce the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan.



Welcome, Taylor — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 1, 2023

: Celtic have signed Nat Phillips from Liverpool on a loan deal. ☘️



(Source: @CelticFC) pic.twitter.com/DQno3WlFFf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 1, 2023

Coutinho goes after the bag

Philippe Coutinho is close to signing for Qatar’s Al Duhail. Coutinho who joined Aston Villa from Barcelona in 2022, had a bright start, but his form tapered off. Now, with Aston Villa building a super team, with Zaniolo and Diaby signed in attack, there is no space for Coutinho, and he appears to have joined the Middle East project.

Also, would be interesting to see if Qatar also makes significant investments in football after Saudi Arabia’s exorbitant spending (Marco Verratti is also rumored with a move to Qatar).

A few Premier League moves

Divock Origi is expected to leave AC Milan. Burnley and Nottingham Forest have held talks over a loan deal.

Crystal Palace are leading the race for Arsenal’s Rob Holding.

Everton want to sign Maxwell Cornet from Burnley on a season-long loan deal. In addition, the Toffees are back in talks for Wilfried Gnonto.

Burnley’s enquiry for winger Crysencio Summerville has been rejected by Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest are keeping the crazy ongoing, having agreed a deal for Benfica GK, Odisseas Vlachodimos.

James McAtee appears to be joining Sheffield United on loan. He rejected Leicester City in the process.

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain in talks over deals for Southampton striker Che Adams and Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed.

Inter Milan get their midfielder

Inter Milan’s last piece after signing Benjamin Pavard of the puzzle was a midfielder. After their move for Lazar Samardzic fell through, they now appear to be close to signing Davy Klaassen on a on a free transfer. He will sign a two-year contract.

Spurs clearing deadwood

Tottenham Hotspur have too many centre backs, and they appear to be doing something to rectify the matter. Japhet Tangana is joining Augsburg on a season-long loan with a buy option, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Tuchel to get his defensive midfielder

Thomas Tuchel pushed Bayern Munich to sign a new no. 6. While Bayern were initially against the idea, Ryan Gravenberch’s imminent departure to Liverpool has opened up a spot, which will likely be filled by João Palhinha, contingent on Fulham signing a replacement.

Wonder how Joshua Kimmich feels, considering he has repeatedly spoken about how he feels he is best as a holding midfielder.

❗️X News #Palhinha: TOTAL agreement between FC Bayern & Fulham!



➡️ Transfer fee: Around €65m as reported yesterday ✔️

➡️ Contract until 2028

➡️ Palhinha on his way to Munich!



Not a done deal yet as Fulham still has to finalize a replacement. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/pTUYjQAc6m — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 1, 2023

No Bella-Kotchap for Dortmund

As Florian Plettenburg reports, Armel Bella-Kotchap’s move to BVB seems to be off. Dortmund confirmed the signing of Niklas Füllkrug last night, and don’t have the funds to meet Southampton’s price demand now.

Maybe we can interest them in a certain Malang Sarr?

Ed.note: Welcome to our Transfer Deadline Day live blog. Rohaan, a.k.a. “WAGNH Fabrizio”, a.k.a. David Orohaanstein, a.k.a. The LinkMan Cometh, will be here to take you through the day, with all the news you can use, and many more you can’t.

Chelsea are expected to make one more major signing (namely Cole Palmer), but you never know when Behdad and The Toddmeister might get a bug up their butt and splurge another 50 mil on another right winger.

And we still need to find good homes for Callum Hudson-Odoi (Forest?), Malang Sarr, and maybe a few youngsters in the Academy and DevSquad. Trevoh Chalobah may yet end up at Bayern, but hopefully the list of outgoings will NOT include Conor Gallagher or Ian Maatsen at the end of the day.

In any case, sit back, relax, and enjoy the festivities. After all, it’s TRANSFERAPALOOZA and the weather is fine!

(To be clear, this post is for transfers and rumors and speculations. Other off-topic musings, like how bad you are at fantasy football or what’s the difference between brown and white eggs, go in The DH, as per usual.)