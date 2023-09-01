Trevoh Chalobah seems to be among those expected to leave on transfer deadline day, with Bayern Munich strongly linked not just right now, but for a fair while now.

Of course, all that interest and speculation has resulted in absolutely nothing tangible so far, and at one point on Thursday, it looked like the deal might even be completely off. But Bayern do need a defender (Benjamin Pavard has completed his €32m transfer to Inter Milan), and Chelsea are willing to do business, so as Fabrizio Romano claims in an EXCLUSIVE (oh my), the deal is not dead yet. “Sometimes I swear I can still hear its voice,” added Fab.

Chelsea have rejected new approach from Bayern for Trevoh Chalobah as it was again on loan deal. ⛔️ #CFC



Conversations continue in order to find a way, nothing sealed or agreed at this stage. pic.twitter.com/6T5Yu67Hu1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

In order to complete the resurrection however, Bayern are going to have to pay up. If we’ve told them once, we’ve told them a thousand times: we’re not interested in a loan. At least we seem adamant about all that, even if we seem a bit too eager to jettison homegrown talent these days.

As per Fabrizio, Bayern’s strategy appears to be to just ask the same question over and over and over again — are we there yet? — to see if we eventually give in out of annoyance, or if we turn this car around right now and go home.