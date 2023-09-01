It’s taken a late push from Fulham to motivate this deal over the line, but according to the latest reports, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have finally agreed a transfer for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Previous rumors pegged this deal at an eye-watering (but not in a good way, so I guess an eye-stinging?) £8m fee — far cry from the £50m that Bayern Munich were ready to spend just a few years ago. I guess football, and life, and injuries, come at you fast.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and generally failed to impress, but we all know that there’s plenty of talent in those legs, and at (still) just 22, he still has plenty of time to put it together. If (when?) he does, Forest are going to have one helluva player, who will surely command more in the transfer market than the pittance they’re about to give us.

Alas.