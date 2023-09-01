 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nottingham Forest, Chelsea agree Callum Hudson-Odoi deal — report

There he goes, our beautiful world

By David Pasztor
/ new
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN UTD Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s taken a late push from Fulham to motivate this deal over the line, but according to the latest reports, Nottingham Forest and Chelsea have finally agreed a transfer for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Previous rumors pegged this deal at an eye-watering (but not in a good way, so I guess an eye-stinging?) £8m fee — far cry from the £50m that Bayern Munich were ready to spend just a few years ago. I guess football, and life, and injuries, come at you fast.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and generally failed to impress, but we all know that there’s plenty of talent in those legs, and at (still) just 22, he still has plenty of time to put it together. If (when?) he does, Forest are going to have one helluva player, who will surely command more in the transfer market than the pittance they’re about to give us.

Alas.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History