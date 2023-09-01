Official: Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City

Chelsea have added yet another highly promising young attacking player into the mix, signing 21-year-old Cole Palmer from Manchester City today, on Transfer Deadline Day. Can you have too many of these types of players? Probably not!

The England U21 star winger joins for a reported £40m fee, with a further £5m in potential add-ons, signing a seven-year contract (plus one-year option).

We’ve now made quite a lot of these massive, long-term commitments to promising young players; hopefully most of them will continue developing and ultimately live up to their tremendous potential in a Blues shirt.

Welcome to Chelsea, Cole! pic.twitter.com/wMBRhv0X4s — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2023

Palmer’s exit from City is akin to quite a few departures we’ve seen from Chelsea. He joined City’s academy at a young age, worked his way up the ranks ... and even made the jump to the senior ranks, collecting over 40 first-team appearances over the past few years, including a career high 25 last season (14 in the league, though only 2 starts). But evidently he sees a better pathway for himself in Chelsea’s project right now, ironically enough.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign. “I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.” -Cole Palmer; source: Chelsea FC

Let’s make it so.

Welcome, Cole! The future starts now.