Should Bayern Munich decide to follow up on their reported interest in Kepa Arrizabalaga, they just might find fertile ground. Kepa himself is said to be open to the idea, while Chelsea apparently would be “unlikely” to stand in his way, as per the Evening Standard.

If this development had occurred a few weeks or months ago, that stance wouldn’t be surprising. But now, just three days before the start of the season, with Kepa seemingly entrenched as our starting goalkeeper, it’s a bit more surprising — even though we’ve spent most of the past few years trying to literally accomplish this, to find a taker for the goalkeeper we so grossly overspent on in our panic after Thibaut Courtoissssss decided to jump ship to Real Madrid in 2018.

Of course, this is all just speculative at the moment. Bayern have a couple other targets in mind as well in their own panicked search at the moment, though Kepa does have the advantage of having worked with Thomas Tuchel and his staff before.

So, stay tuned, I guess. This could go either way. But we may be talking, and that could point towards an eventual deal...