Just when it looked like our goalkeeper situation was more or less solidified, at least for the coming season, with the arrival of Robert Sánchez to back up and challenge incumbent first-choice Kepa Arrizabalaga, things might get a bit more convoluted once again.

According to reports out of Germany, big bad Bayern are interested in Kepa (as per Thomas Tuchel’s supposed recommendation, ironically enough) and we know that when Bayern put their mind to something, (public) transfer drama tends to follow. They’ve been trying to get a replacement for Yann Sommer, whom they let go to Inter Milan (to replace Manchester United-bound André Onana), while once expected Neuer-successor, Alexander Nübel has been loaned out once again.

Neuer himself remains out indefinitely after breaking his leg in December (he just had another operation), which means that 35-year-old backup Sven Ulreich is Bayern’s primary option. So that explains their potential desperation to apparently mull over a loan with an obligation to buy for Kepa, which could conceivably tempt us even after essentially declaring him our No.1. I’m not sure we signed Sánchez with the intention of giving him the starting job, but that might be a serviceable option (and keep Gaga at the club, too!).

Bayern had been sniffing around David Raya, too, before he chose the Arsenal life, and have Geronimo Rulli (Ajax) and Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) on their shortlist as well.