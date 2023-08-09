Santos have reportedly accepted our €15m bid for young forward Deivid Washington, and assuming we can finalize personal terms — which shouldn’t be a problem — we should be adding him to our ever-growing collection of budding teenage talents, spread across the Development Squad, the Loan Army, and of course our brand spanking new Multi-club Multiverse. (And there are a few in the first-team as well, for good measure.)

According to Globo Esporte, the accepted bid also includes €5m in potential, performance target-based add-ons.

The one remaining complicating factor however is that apparently AS Monaco somehow own a (sort-of) right of first refusal over any move the 18-year-old might make, so they have to officially sign away those rights before the deal with Chelsea can become officially official. Considering that they already passed on making an actual offer, this should be just a formality.

UPDATE: Some reports now claim that Monaco have indeed matched our offer, so there may be a twist in this tale yet.

Either way, Deivid was already left out of the Santos squad this past weekend, per request of their board, in anticipation of his impending move.

If he joins us, he will most likely follow his former Santos teammate Ângelo Gabriel by going on loan to RC Strasbourg at the first opportunity.