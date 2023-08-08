Official: RC Strasbourg sign Ângelo Gabriel on loan from Chelsea

Out with the Loan Army, in with the Multi-club Army!

As expected since his arrival at Chelsea earlier this summer, young Ângelo Gabriel has now joined our multiversal brethren RC Strasbourg on loan for the season.

The 18-year-old signed with Chelsea last month, spent two weeks traveling with the team, occasionally impressing in the preseason friendlies, and now he joins the club recently acquired by Chelsea’s ownership (“BlueCo”). It’s the first of what’s expected to be many loans between Chelsea and RC Strasbourg (this year, and beyond), and any other club who may join the alliance in the future.

Good luck for the season, Angelo! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 8, 2023

Ângelo had been on Strasbourg’s radar even before the partnership with Chelsea, so hopefully this works out well for the young forward. He has plenty of top flight experience already in Brazil (100+ appearances) despite his young age, but European football can present an adjustment challenge at the very least.

Good luck, Ângelo!