There’s less than a week to go until the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season (welp!), and it looks like Moisés Caicedo has had enough of Brighton & Hove Albion’s empty promises. The transfer that he was supposedly assured would be facilitated in the summer after staying in January has not yet happened, with Brighton throwing roadblocks left and right and then presumably acting all innocent when questioned about the lack of progress.

Caicedo, as in January, has now taken matters into his own hands. He skipped training on Friday, missed their friendly on Saturday, chilled on Sunday like Craig David, and then skipped training again today (Monday). Brighton have tried to convince everyone that it’s a “hamstring tightness” issue, but so far they’ve been entirely unsuccessful in that regard.

They have however been a lot more successful in squeezing millions out of Chelsea, and that’s likely to happen yet again even amid all this developing soap opera, with at least £80m going their way should this transfer ever materialize, but maybe still something closer to £100m, as The Guardian’s report claims. What kind of negotiation is this?!

So anyway, that’s not great, but at this point it’s surely in everyone’s best interest to get something figured out.