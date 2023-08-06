Moisés Caicedo skips Brighton training, friendly with ‘hamstring tightness’, transferitis

The impasse surrounding Moisés Caicedo’s potential transfer to Chelsea may be finally ready to resolve itself — one way or another. It’s still unclear who will win this battle, but with the season just around the corner, it’s time to fire our one last best shot and, if unsuccessful, move on (to Tyler Adams?).

Caicedo himself has put up the bat-signal, missing Brighton’s friendly today with “hamstring tightness”. At least that’s the official line, which Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi then had to check with the press officer when he was addressing the media earlier today. Work the [FUNNING] line, as the great Malcolm Tucker might say.

De Zerbi speaking on Moises Caicedo’s pre season absence today. #CFC



pic.twitter.com/wnRnUIl4mS — ChelseaHQ (@ChelseaHQ_) August 6, 2023

De Zerbi went on to declare that this is no longer his problem, and that Caicedo isn’t even all that important anyway.

Moisés who?

️ Roberto De Zerbi on Moises Caicedo. "I don’t know [if he'll be back in training tomorrow]. If Moises leaves, we will find another important player. And if Moises stays, I will be happy for us, for the team, for the club. But it’s not my problem now... pic.twitter.com/fy2B5u7IOE — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 6, 2023

We had said all along that for this situation to resolve itself, we would need Caicedo to start pushing along as well. It seems like he’s doing that now, so let’s get it done. Whether it’s £80m, £85m, or whatever, if we want him, now is the time.