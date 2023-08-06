 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Moisés Caicedo skips Brighton training, friendly with ‘hamstring tightness’, transferitis

So tight!

By David Pasztor Updated
/ new
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

The impasse surrounding Moisés Caicedo’s potential transfer to Chelsea may be finally ready to resolve itself — one way or another. It’s still unclear who will win this battle, but with the season just around the corner, it’s time to fire our one last best shot and, if unsuccessful, move on (to Tyler Adams?).

Caicedo himself has put up the bat-signal, missing Brighton’s friendly today with “hamstring tightness”. At least that’s the official line, which Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi then had to check with the press officer when he was addressing the media earlier today. Work the [FUNNING] line, as the great Malcolm Tucker might say.

De Zerbi went on to declare that this is no longer his problem, and that Caicedo isn’t even all that important anyway.

Moisés who?

We had said all along that for this situation to resolve itself, we would need Caicedo to start pushing along as well. It seems like he’s doing that now, so let’s get it done. Whether it’s £80m, £85m, or whatever, if we want him, now is the time.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History