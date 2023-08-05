Chelsea are evidently not done stocking the youth pipeline this summer, as according to Globo Esporte in Brazil, we have submitted a €15m bid (with €5m in potential add-ons) to Santos for 18-year-old forward Deivid Washington.

So far this summer, we have already spent a collective total of £40m to sign Deivid’s teammate Ângelo Gabriel in addition to fellow teenagers Diego Moreira, Lesley Ugochukwu, Dujuan Richards, Alex Matos, and Ishé Samuels-Smith (the first two joining Ângelo on the USA Tour, the rest going directly into the Development Squad).

Deivid only recently broke into the first-team at Santos and netted in each of his first two starts. The contract he signed in April has a €30m release clause, but it sounds like we might be able to get it done at half that price. The report claims that the likes of Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, and AS Monaco are (or were) interested as well, and that if Deivid does come to Chelsea, he would obviously be slated for a loan.