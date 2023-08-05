Official: Chelsea sign Robert Sánchez from Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea have made another signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, but it’s not the signing that we had been anticipating all summer. Unless of course Robert Sánchez has Moisés Caicedo packed away in his suitcases somewhere.

Barring that unlikely ploy, it’s only Sánchez who arrives today, joining as the primary backup and main competition for de facto first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Considering that mission statement, the latest £25m (well, £20+5m) care package we’ve thus sent Brighton seems rather generous. Again.

Sánchez, who came up with the Seagulls after joining their youth system at age 15, has signed a seven-year contract with the Blues.

At still just 25, Sánchez certainly has room to grow and develop, and reuniting him with Ben Roberts, his former goalkeeper coach at Brighton, should held in that regard as well. Sánchez had lost his place in the team last year under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, but was well regarded before then and with a growing reputation. He has two caps for the Spanish national team.

So, it’s Kepa and Sánchez and Bettinelli, the three goalkeeper for this season.

Welcome, Robert!