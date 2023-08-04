Official: Chelsea sign Axel Disasi from AS Monaco

Chelsea have added a major new piece to the first-team squad, signing center back Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. The big defender is expected to be the replacement for the injured Wesley Fofana, who’s out for practically the entire season with a torn ACL.

Disasi’s arrival however could trigger a few dominoes among our current group of defenders as well, with Trevoh Chalobah looking like the odd man out at the moment. Chelsea have dropped a reported €45+5m on Disasi, and that’s expected-starter money.

Checking into new surroundings! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 4, 2023

At 25, Disasi immediately becomes one of the older and more experienced players in the squad, so hopefully he can build on his performances at Monaco, where he had averaged over 40 appearances (often alongside Benoît Badiashile) in the last three seasons. He’s signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

“Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage. “He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead.” -Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Axel; let’s hope you can help us get back to winning some things!