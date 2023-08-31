Callum Hudson-Odoi has 24 hours to make up his mind whether he wants to join Nottingham Forest or Fulham, who both appear to be willing to pay our bargain-basement rate of no more than £8m to sign the 22-year-old from Chelsea.

Presumably, Callum would be more keen on Fulham, who had backed off a few weeks ago, only to reignite their interest here in the final day. Nottingham Forest had been in from the start, and Callum would’ve surely said yes by now if he had wanted to.

Meanwhile, fellow Academy grad Conor Gallagher continues to be linked with a potential exit — despite him making it pretty clear that he wants to stay, and Mauricio Pochettino giving him the start in every game so far — with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich “set” to make an attempt.

Chelsea are said to be open to a deal, should either team cough up £50m. Ugh.