Not satisfied with spending all the millions we’ve spent on young and promising future talent in the past 12 months, Chelsea are now looking to plunk down another 20 million or so on a 17-year-old midfielder, called Gabriel Moscardo.

Since Moscardo is just 17, the €21m deal would involve him staying at Corinthians until next summer. Considering that he’s just made his senior debut this year, that’s probably a good call for not only regulatory but developmental needs as well.

But don’t worry, he’s already got a highlights video on YouTube!

Local stories have called him a standout in what’s been a bit of youth revolution at the São Paulo club under the guidance of former Real Madrid and Brazil national team head coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Moscardo has started three games in a row, playing as a defensive midfielder.

With Chelsea making a renewed push to add a club on Portugal to our BlueCo multi-club family, we’re likely to see even more of these types of signings in the future.