Official: Peterborough United sign Zak Sturge on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea have loaned out a former Brighton & Hove Albion left back today, but not the one we had been expecting.

So it’s not Marc Cucurella, but Zak Sturge who’s hit the loan trail today, joining third division (League One) Peterborough United for the season. This is Sturge’s first loan assignment after coming over from Brighton last summer. He spent all of last season with the U23s, training with the first-team on occasion.

“When you make a loan signing, it has to be the quality that we are after and fit into the age of what we are trying to do. “He is athletic, quick and anyone who watched the game last season between Posh and Chelsea would have seen the quality he brings. He can play left-back, left-wing back and a left-sided centre back in a three and fits into what I am wanting to do in terms of different formations.” -Darren Ferguson, manager; source: The Posh

Good luck, Zak!