Official: Portsmouth sign Tino Anjorin on loan from Chelsea

After back-to-back (essentially) lost seasons of dealing with major injuries, Tino Anjorin will try to get his career back on track with a temporary loan assignment at third division (League One) Portsmouth FC.

It’s not exactly a glamorous loan, but Pompey were able to convince the 21-year-old to drop down to their division. They had a need, we had the man, and there’s now a plan.

Their manager, John Mousinho (that’s an “S”, not an “R”) seems plenty excited, which should bode well in terms of playing time.

“We’re delighted that we’ve managed to get it over the line and secure Tino’s signature – we’re excited to see what he’s going to bring. We’ve got a player with Premier League capability, who’s excellent on the ball and has real athletic qualities. “He can carry it, he can find a pass and he can score a goal – now he has to knit all that together on a consistent basis. I think he can be a big threat for us. We’re bringing in a real talent and have to ensure we make the most of that. “[We] are really glad that we’ve been able to complete the deal and I’m looking forward to working with Tino.” -John Mousinho; source: Portsmouth FC

G’wan, Tino!