Official: AS Roma sign Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has joined AS Roma today, on loan from Chelsea, bringing to a close yet another summer of transfer shenanigans and last-minute changes of mind with him, and setting in motion yet another potential explosive situation as he reunited with José Mourinho.

Romelu Lukaku has completed a season-long loan move to A.S. Roma. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2023

Chelsea tried very hard to find a permanent transfer, leveraging interest from Inter Milan, Juventus, and the Saudi Pro League, but it was not meant to be — for one reason or another; some entirely on Lukaku’s shoulders, some less so.

In any case, what’s done is done and we move forward.

Given the circumstances, the €6-8m loan fee that Roma are paying is not too shabby, especially when combined with them taking care of the 30-year-old’s wages. Lukaku did agree to restructure his Chelsea contract as part of that reduction, and reportedly has even approved a £37m release clause. So while Roma may not have an option or an obligation for next summer, they (and everyone else) know the price of business should Lukaku do well for them.

Good luck, Romelu.