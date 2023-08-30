For reasons beyond my comprehension or care, young Barcelona superstar winger Ansu Fati may be looking to leave the club (or at least willing to consider his options), apparently under the advice of his representatives, including his father and superagent Jorge Mendes.

Local sources speak of supposed interest from Tottenham, Chelsea, and Borrusia Dortmund, with Spurs leading the charge but the other two just as keen — even if just only on a loan.

ANSU FATI:



Hoy reunión Bori Fati y Jorge Mendes en Sevilla.



Ansu Fati ha recapacitado y ahora está dispuesto a salir del Barça.



Tiene ofertas de la Premier: Chelsea y Tottenham.



Mañana día decisivo. Hoy 75% de posibilidades de irse.



Más 23:30 en @partidazocope @tjcope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) August 29, 2023

Fati had a career year last season, setting personal records in appearances (51) and goals (10) in all competitions, and making two appearances for Spain at the World Cup as well. On the surface, the 20-year-old should be well set to continue building his Blaugrana career, under contract through 2027 at the moment.

But strange things can happen in the final days of any transfer window, and with Barcelona possibly looking to replace him João Félix, and Chelsea among those still looking for potential attacking options, this is apparently “one to watch”. Or at least so says Fabrizio Romano, who of course has his eye on everything.