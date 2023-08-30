 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea, Tottenham linked with young Barcelona superstar Ansu Fati — reports

One to watch?

Villarreal CF V FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For reasons beyond my comprehension or care, young Barcelona superstar winger Ansu Fati may be looking to leave the club (or at least willing to consider his options), apparently under the advice of his representatives, including his father and superagent Jorge Mendes.

Local sources speak of supposed interest from Tottenham, Chelsea, and Borrusia Dortmund, with Spurs leading the charge but the other two just as keen — even if just only on a loan.

Fati had a career year last season, setting personal records in appearances (51) and goals (10) in all competitions, and making two appearances for Spain at the World Cup as well. On the surface, the 20-year-old should be well set to continue building his Blaugrana career, under contract through 2027 at the moment.

But strange things can happen in the final days of any transfer window, and with Barcelona possibly looking to replace him João Félix, and Chelsea among those still looking for potential attacking options, this is apparently “one to watch”. Or at least so says Fabrizio Romano, who of course has his eye on everything.

