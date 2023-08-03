 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea, Brighton agree £25m transfer for Robert Sánchez — report

Backing Kepa up

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Even after one of his best seasons for Chelsea, questions have remained over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s capacity to the carry the load and be our number one goalkeeper. That, combined with Édouard Mendy’s departure to Al Ahli earlier this summer, prompted the Blues to look for some reinforcements at the position.

Those reinforcements are now set to arrive in the form of Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, with Chelsea agreeing a £25m transfer as per a report from The Athletic — which may be £20m up front and £5m in potential add-ons.

Sánchez was far from stellar last season, but he does come with the recommendation of one of our goalkeeper coaches, Ben Roberts, who’s a holdover from Graham Potter’s staff. At the very least, Sánchez should provide some competition for Kepa and perhaps push him to greater heights.

Still it is a big transfer fee for a goalkeeper, especially one who got dropped halfway through last season and was looking to get out of Dodge Brighton. (Ed.note: it’s all just treading water until it’s Gaga Slonina time anyway; though Sánchez himself is only 25 as well!)

