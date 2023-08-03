 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brighton claim ‘confidential’ mystery bid from mystery team for Moisés Caicedo — reports

LOL?

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Premier League

In what may be the most hilariously concocted attempt to drum up some supposed competition for Chelsea in our Moisés Caicedo pursuit, Brighton & Hove Albion claimed yesterday that they have received a bid in excess of the £80m they rejected from us ... but they weren’t going to say either how much or from who it was.

But wait, that’s not all.

This bid was so amazingly awesome and confidentially top secret, that not only could they not leak any details about it to the media on their beat, they apparently couldn’t even tell Caicedo himself!

Mind.

Blown.

Moisés, any thoughts? Ready to join the mystery team in the mystery league?

Subsequent speculation zeroed in on Liverpool as the mystery power-player, but that was just as quickly debunked. Someone thought of something much more believable at that point, namely “Saudi money” — even if Caicedo may not (yet) carry the necessary cachet-to-price ratio that the Saudi Pro League are looking to build their reputation on.

Come on, Brighton! This is pretty silly even for Silly Season...

Chelsea News 24/7

