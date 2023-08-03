In what may be the most hilariously concocted attempt to drum up some supposed competition for Chelsea in our Moisés Caicedo pursuit, Brighton & Hove Albion claimed yesterday that they have received a bid in excess of the £80m they rejected from us ... but they weren’t going to say either how much or from who it was.

But wait, that’s not all.

This bid was so amazingly awesome and confidentially top secret, that not only could they not leak any details about it to the media on their beat, they apparently couldn’t even tell Caicedo himself!

Mind.

Blown.

Moises Caicedo camp have been told by Brighton an £80m+ bid (surpassing #CFC's rejected offer) from a new unnamed Premier League club is "confidential". They don't know the identity or whether the offer is real. However, contrary to some reports #LFC have not bid. pic.twitter.com/dkTr2RF2VH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 2, 2023

Moisés, any thoughts? Ready to join the mystery team in the mystery league?

Subsequent speculation zeroed in on Liverpool as the mystery power-player, but that was just as quickly debunked. Someone thought of something much more believable at that point, namely “Saudi money” — even if Caicedo may not (yet) carry the necessary cachet-to-price ratio that the Saudi Pro League are looking to build their reputation on.

Come on, Brighton! This is pretty silly even for Silly Season...

An unnamed Saudi Arabia club have made an approach to Brighton over the signing of Moises Caicedo pic.twitter.com/Ele6rsb3jq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 2, 2023

Saudi links with Caicedo are again not known to date by his agent. However, Saudi deals are really atypical. Sometimes player agents are last to know (it’s been a common complaint this summer) because dealmakers go to the clubs directly using their own appointed agent. More here… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 2, 2023