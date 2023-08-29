 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United, Chelsea in talks over Marc Cucurella loan — reports

Could it be happening?

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Noted hair enthusiast and all-around funny guy Marc Cucurella might actually end up at Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils submitting a loan proposal today and Chelsea welcoming them to the negotiating table, presumably with open arms.

As per The Athletic, United aren’t too keen on Chelsea’s initially proposed £7m loan fee, but if we’re talking then we can surely agree something that works for both parties. Fabrizio Romano says United have made an offer “in excess of £2m”. It’s always hilarious when big teams haggle over a few million while also making nine-figure deals. I supposed it’s the principle of it all.

Cucurella, for his part, appears to be quite open to joining United. Considering that he’s not played a single minute in our opening three games and looks to be at the very bottom of the depth chart, that’s not surprising at all.

While we would helping out a direct rival yet again, freeing up Cucurella’s spot would also be helpful for us (especially in trying to keep Ian Maatsen).

