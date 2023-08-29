Noted hair enthusiast and all-around funny guy Marc Cucurella might actually end up at Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils submitting a loan proposal today and Chelsea welcoming them to the negotiating table, presumably with open arms.

As per The Athletic, United aren’t too keen on Chelsea’s initially proposed £7m loan fee, but if we’re talking then we can surely agree something that works for both parties. Fabrizio Romano says United have made an offer “in excess of £2m”. It’s always hilarious when big teams haggle over a few million while also making nine-figure deals. I supposed it’s the principle of it all.

Man Utd have submitted proposal to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. #CFC responded, talks ongoing. Offer is initial loan + clubs discussing various parameters around that. #MUFC like 25yo for Ten Hag system; top candidate as things stand @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/QSoDdaayOC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2023

Cucurella, for his part, appears to be quite open to joining United. Considering that he’s not played a single minute in our opening three games and looks to be at the very bottom of the depth chart, that’s not surprising at all.

While we would helping out a direct rival yet again, freeing up Cucurella’s spot would also be helpful for us (especially in trying to keep Ian Maatsen).