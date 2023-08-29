Noted hair enthusiast and all-around funny guy Marc Cucurella might actually end up at Manchester United this season, with the Red Devils submitting a loan proposal today and Chelsea welcoming them to the negotiating table, presumably with open arms.
As per The Athletic, United aren’t too keen on Chelsea’s initially proposed £7m loan fee, but if we’re talking then we can surely agree something that works for both parties. Fabrizio Romano says United have made an offer “in excess of £2m”. It’s always hilarious when big teams haggle over a few million while also making nine-figure deals. I supposed it’s the principle of it all.
Man Utd have submitted proposal to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea. #CFC responded, talks ongoing. Offer is initial loan + clubs discussing various parameters around that. #MUFC like 25yo for Ten Hag system; top candidate as things stand @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/QSoDdaayOC— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2023
Cucurella, for his part, appears to be quite open to joining United. Considering that he’s not played a single minute in our opening three games and looks to be at the very bottom of the depth chart, that’s not surprising at all.
While we would helping out a direct rival yet again, freeing up Cucurella’s spot would also be helpful for us (especially in trying to keep Ian Maatsen).
Manchester United opening bid sent to Chelsea for Marc Cucurella after talks revelaed two days ago #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023
Understand loan fee offered in excess of £2m; Chelsea want more, talks ongoing to make it happen.
Cucurella, open to joining United since Saturday. Deal on @Duelbits pic.twitter.com/EV4NYtVtOU
