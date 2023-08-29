Bayern Munich may have registered “formal” interest in Trevoh Chalobah, but that doesn’t mean that Chelsea must let the 24-year-old go easily — especially if it’s true that he’d want to fight for his place.

We’ve had many situations this summer where we were happy to take whatever transfer fee we could get, but in Chalobah’s case, there’s no real pressing need to do business on the cheap.

And that does appear to be the thinking from the Chelsea top brass as well, with the Evening Standard reporting that we’ve set our asking price at a nice round 50m, having already rejected a loan proposal.

Of course, reports claimed yesterday that Bayern and Thomas Tuchel specifically aren’t looking for a temporary fix anyway, and would want Chalobah for good. But they’re going to have to pay up!

Let’s just hope this doesn’t turn into another Callum Hudson-Odoi situation...