Bayern Munich make formal approach for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah — reports

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The undercurrent of speculation about Trevoh Chalobah’s future has spilled into proper rumor territory, with Bayern Munich reportedly making a “formal approach” to sign our Academy graduate center back (and occasional right back and defensive midfielder).

I know! A formal approach! From Bayern!? They must be serious.

Thomas Tuchel apparently wants Chalobah above all other rumored options (Pierre Kalulu, Scott McTominay, possibly others) to replace Benjamin Pavard, who wants out of Bavaria and into Milano.

According to the Telegraph, Bayern are prioritizing a permanent deal over any sort of loan, which probably would suit the powers that be at Stamford Bridge just fine, and perhaps Chalobah himself as well.

While the 24-year-old featured regularly for the team over the past two years (versatile and generally uninjured* as he’s been) after several years of trudging the Loan Army pathways, he’s never quite managed to convince any of our managers during that time to make him a first-choice in defense. And now we’ve signed the likes of Axel Disasi as well, so ... yeah. Trev may not have as many opportunities in the future here.

Bayern may be willing to spend as much as €25-30m, but it’s unclear if they’d be willing to spend that much on Chalobah.

*ironically, Chalobah has been injured for the past few weeks

