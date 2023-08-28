We were recently reminded that Malang Sarr is technically still a Chelsea player when Mauricio Pochettino was asked about him randomly in a post-match press conference, but while we may be a bit less surprised by that than Pochettino himself, Sarr’s future should lie away from Chelsea either way.

That’s easier said than that of course, especially in this new era of limited foreign loan slots — and we’re just about fresh out! There’s been very little interest in Sarr so far this summer, who has two years left on his Chelsea contract after signing on a free in 2020.

But we might have a potential solution as we enter the final few days of the window, with reports in Turkey claiming that Fenerbahçe might be interested in a cut-rate deal for a token transfer fee (€2-3m).

Such reports are always extra iffy, and this one is even conditional on Luan Peres leaving the club in the first place, but it’s better than nothing and it sounds reasonable enough. So maybe it’ll come to pass.