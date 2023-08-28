You might be forgiven if you have forgotten the name of Tino Anjorin, with the former Chelsea Academy standout battling a couple serious injuries that have basically cost him two whole seasons, but the 21-year-old is apparently back healthy now and looking to get his career back in order as well.

And it looks like he might get to do so at Portsmouth, who are hoping to “convince” him to join for the season, with former Chelsea youth coach (and player), and current Pompey assistant, Jon Harley leading the way in said convincing.

According to local sources, Anjorin was on the League One side’s radar earlier this summer, but Anjorin himself was hoping to land an overseas loan instead. However, with our foreign loan slots just about all filled, Anjorin needs to look closer to home. And with Portsmouth suffering a few injuries in the first few weeks of the season, they are back in for the attacker who once was declared the next Kevin De Bruyne.

We’re two years removed from that bit of intrigue at Lokomotiv Moscow under Ralf Rangnick. Anjorin has barely played since (less than 1000 minutes of senior football in 24 months), having dealt with a broken metatarsal, glandular fever, and then a season-ending ankle surgery last December.

He has two years left on his Chelsea contract, and he’s still quite young, so there’s plenty of time to get things back on track.