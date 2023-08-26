Official: Chelsea sign Djordje Petrović from New England Revolution

Chelsea have officially acquired goalkeeper Đorđe (Djordje) Petrović from the New England Revolution in exchange for about €16m, making him the most expensive goalkeeper export ever from MLS (and a club record transfer for New England).

We had a sudden need of a new backup to previous backup Robert Sánchez, after loaning out both Kepa Arrizabalaga (to Real Madrid, possibly for good) and Gaga Slonina (to KAS Eupen, strictly as a learning opportunity), and with Marcus Bettinelli still injured and others in the youth system probably needing loans more than bench time.

Welcome to Chelsea, Djordje Petrovic! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2023

While Petrović arrives initially as second-choice, we can probably expect him to turn this into an open competition. The 23-year-old had made it abundantly clear before that he wanted to move to Europe but only for a starting position. Evidently we must’ve convinced him otherwise.

Welcome, New Jorgi/Georgie/Djordje! Let’s win some things!