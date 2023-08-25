Out of practically nowhere, Romelu Lukaku looks set to join AS Roma on loan, as per the Telegraph, a move that would reunite him once again with José Mourinho and also ensure a spicy reception from both Inter Milan and Juventus fans. Lukaku burned his bridges spectacularly with the former earlier this summer, and apparently has now also ditched the latter quite suddenly.

Oh, Romelu.

In fairness, after weeks of getting nowhere with the supposed interest from The Old Lady, Lukaku, having been exiled to our under-21s, was running out of options. And so were Chelsea, which explains why we’ve relented from our strong no-loan stance. Hopefully we weren’t counting on the £30-40m we wanted out of this deal!

Roma are not expected to have any sort of buy-option and certainly no obligation, though they are expected to cover (most of?) his wages. The 30-year-old striker has three more years left on his Chelsea contract at this point.