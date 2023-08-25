Official: Nottingham Forest sign Andrey Santos on loan from Chelsea

This time last year, young midfielder Andrey Santos was in the midst of a promotion-winning campaign in the Brazilian second division.

Now, he’s joining a mid-table Premier League side looking to build on last year’s unexpected success.

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea both confirmed the season-long loan for the 19-year-old today, which does not have any additional clauses attached to it. Santos is seen as a “key” player for our future ambitions.

Andrey Santos has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan. ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 25, 2023

To be sure, this will be a massive challenge for young Andrey, but so far, the teenager has passed every test thrown his way with flying colors (including his battle for a UK work permit). So we can expect him to not be phased by this hurdle either.

“Everyone knows how talented Andrey is, so naturally we are pleased that amongst the considerable interest in him, he and Chelsea have chosen Nottingham Forest. We are all delighted to have him.” -Ross Wilson, Chief Football Officer; source: Nottingham Forest FC

Santos’s loan is a domestic loan, so it does not fall under the purview of FIFA’s loan system limitations.

Good luck, Andrey! Do us proud!