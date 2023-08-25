Nearly every time we’ve seen Andrey Santos play, be that for Brazil U20, Vasco, or for us this preseason, he’s shown why Chelsea plunked down the millions to pluck him out of the Brazilian second division in January. It’s not often that a teenager can consistently control the midfield in a senior game, but he’s already shown he’s well capable of that!

And while he won’t get to keep showing that for us this year, he won’t be going too far — certainly not by his globe-trotting standards. According to The Times and then Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old will be joining Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

It will be just a straight-up loan without any future considerations. And since it’s a domestic loan, it also won’t fall under FIFA’s reduced loan allowance.

Santos will have plenty of competition at Forest, all other, all more established. Challenge, accepted.