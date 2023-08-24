Official: Chelsea sign young striker Deivid Washington from Santos

Chelsea have added another young and promising player to the system by signing 18-year-old striker Deivid Washington from Santos today. Deivid is the second forward this summer to make the switch from the famous Brazilian Série A side, who had been named previously as one of our potential acquisition targets for our multi-club football empire as well (though evidently they are not keen on that arrangement).

So we had to pay up for Deivid as usual, this time to the tune of around €20m, reportedly, with €16m up front and another 25 per cent (so around €4m) in add-ons. Like his fellow ex-Santos man, Ângelo Gabriel, Deivid is likely to head out on loan right away, perhaps even joining BlueCo-owned RC Strasbourg as well.

Chelsea has completed the signing of Deivid Washington from Brazilian side Santos! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2023

Deivid broke onto the scene at Santos last year. He’s made 16 appearances, scoring twice, so far this season.

Welcome, Deivid, and good luck (first with the loan and then the rest).