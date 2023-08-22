Callum Hudson-Odoi’s proposed move to Fulham continues to progress at a glacial rate, but perhaps the “renewed” competition that our friendly neighbors are supposedly facing will help motivate it along at last.

According to the Evening Standard, Everton and Nottingham Forest are once again poking around the situation, with Fulham dragging their feet on ponying up the already ridiculously low £8m needed to match our asking price. Considering that they just got six times as much for Aleksandar Mitrović, they surely shouldn’t have any problem doing so (in addition to the wage-savings we will incur with his transfer). Incidentally, CHO is willing to take a pay cut as well, to help facilitate things.

Obviously, the £8m is quite a drop from the £70m valuation not three years ago, but it’s safe to say that the 22-year-old’s career hasn’t exactly turned out the way we were all hoping and expecting. Perhaps a change of scenery will be precisely what the doctor ordered.