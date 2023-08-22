Chelsea appear to have found our backup goalkeeper in 23-year-old Serbia international Djordje Petrović, and according to the Grand Maester of the Transfer Window, we now also have a verbal agreement for his transfer in place with his current club, New England Revolution, of MLS.

And it looks like we’ll come in under budget for once, having agreed a €16m transfer fee, staying below our reported £20m maximum.

Assuming Petrović passes his medical and gets his paperwork done, he should be available for Friday’s game against Luton Town.

Djordje Petrović to Chelsea, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with New England Revolution on €16m deal



Medical tests booked on Wednesday for the Serbian goalkeeper who's gonna compete with Robert Sanchez.

The new man is of course expected to be the primary backup to Robert Sánchez, but Sánchez himself was just recently elevated to the position so surely this is going to be a fairly open competition for both relatively young goalkeepers (25 and 23).

Petrović was subject to interest from a couple other Premier League teams, as well as a few from Europe, but it would appear that we were able to convince him to join our project instead — even just as the backup, at least initially.

If you’re unfamiliar with Petrović, as I was, here’s a good video to get you started: