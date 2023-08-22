Official: Newcastle sign Lewis Hall on loan (at least initially) from Chelsea

The emergence Lewis Hall was one of the very few good things to happen in Chelsea’s atrocious 2022-23 season, with the 18-year-old midfielder making twelve appearances (at least back) and holding his own against some of the Premier League’s very best.

But now he’s set to continue to do so in the colors of Newcastle United, for at least this next year, after joining them on loan for the season. The move was confirmed today, including Newcastle’s option to turn the loan into a permanent transfer. So that’s not great, but still better than an obligation, which is what had been expected (for a £28+7m fee). Obviously, that may still happen (probably will happen?), but there’s a small chance it won’t!

UPDATE: Newcastle themselves are calling it “an obligation for the Magpies to make the transfer permanent next summer based on performance-related criteria”.

So more of an obligation then, and less of an option.

Hall’s ceiling certainly looks very high, so either way this seems like a rather poor decision from Chelsea. It’s unclear if Hall himself pushed for a move or if Chelsea saw the potential fee offered as too good to turn down (which it really isn’t). Perhaps we’ll learn the real story of this transfer in the future.

Hall is the latest Academy player to (potentially) leave Chelsea this summer, and that’s always an emotional situation. Hopefully we’re making the best available choices as a club.

Best of luck, Lewis!