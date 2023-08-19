 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official: Galatasaray sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Farewell, Wiz

By David Pasztor and Fellipe Miranda
Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

On his third attempt, Hakim Ziyech has successfully arranged his long-expected exit from Chelsea. A move to PSG in January fell through due to administrative mistakes, while a move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer collapsed over a failed medical.

But now, all factors have aligned, all the faxes have been sent and received, all the medical checks have checked out, and the 30-year-old has completed his move to Galatasaray on a season-long loan with an option to sign him for free at the end of the deal. He joins a summer recruiting class that has already included Mauro Icardi and Wilfried Zaha.

Ziyech came to Chelsea in the strange days of a global pandemic in 2020, and while he collected several trophies including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, he largely failed to live up to the expectations set by his magical play at Ajax. Still, we had some good times.

Best of luck, Hakim!

