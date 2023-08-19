Official: Galatasaray sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

On his third attempt, Hakim Ziyech has successfully arranged his long-expected exit from Chelsea. A move to PSG in January fell through due to administrative mistakes, while a move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer collapsed over a failed medical.

But now, all factors have aligned, all the faxes have been sent and received, all the medical checks have checked out, and the 30-year-old has completed his move to Galatasaray on a season-long loan with an option to sign him for free at the end of the deal. He joins a summer recruiting class that has already included Mauro Icardi and Wilfried Zaha.

Profesyonel futbolcu Hakim Ziyech ve kulübü Chelsea Football Club Limited ile oyuncunun bedelsiz satın alma opsiyonlu bedelsiz geçici transferi konusunda anlaşmaya varılmıştır.



Futbolcuya ise 2023-2024 sezonu için net 3.587.500 euro sezonluk ücret ödenecek olup transferinin… pic.twitter.com/DDgxt2PGQt — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 19, 2023

Ziyech came to Chelsea in the strange days of a global pandemic in 2020, and while he collected several trophies including the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, he largely failed to live up to the expectations set by his magical play at Ajax. Still, we had some good times.

Best of luck, Hakim!